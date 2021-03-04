BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after about 30 cars were broken into in Burlington early Wednesday morning.

The reported break-ins happened to cars parked at homes on Marion, Meadowvale and Mohawk roads, as well as Paulson and Algonquin drives, and Carey and Pathwoods avenues sometime between 1 and 4 a.m., according to Burlington police.

Items stolen from the vehicles included sunglasses, loose change, gift cards, jackets, and a wristlet, police said, adding that all the targeted cars had been left unlocked.

A preliminary investigation suggests additional vehicles were likely broken into, though nothing was reported stolen in those cases, police added.

Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent is urging residents to remember to lock their cars when leaving their vehicles unattended.

“No community is immune from this type of criminal activity, but the easiest thing residents can do to prevent this kind of crime is simply to lock their doors and secure their belongings by removing them from inside their vehicles,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212.

