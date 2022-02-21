FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say an amateur hockey player punched a referee during a game in Foxboro over the weekend — those who witnessed the alleged attack say it went too far.

“Everyone was kinda in shock,” said Jordan Bax who plays for the opposing team. “Like our bench is all looking at each other like, ‘What just happened?’”

Bax’s team was playing at the Foxboro Sports Center Sunday when a member of the opposing team, whose name has not been released, lost his cool.

“There was just a hit and he kinda shoved the ref and the ref tossed him out of the game and he thought he needed to go punch him,” Bax explained.

Police say they are now investigating and will decide if any criminal charges should be filed.

“It all happened really quick,” spectator Frank Jurgens recalled. “The player just snapped and punched him in the face as hard as he could and knocked him over.”

The player was part of The Premier League which is made up of hockey players preparing for college or to go into professional leagues.

Commissioner Bob Turow released a statement in connection with the incident that reads:

“The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL. The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time. The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban. The incident is currently being investigated by local authorities and as such the USPHL will have no further comments at this time.”

“It’s so shocking that he did that. I’m still speechless about it,” Jurgens said. “I just don’t know why he did that. There was nothing really big to set him up for that. He just bumped the ref and got tossed out and exploded.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)