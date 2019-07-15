Police investigating after anti-Semitic flyers placed on Marblehead temple

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead police are asking for the public’s help as they search for the person who placed anti-Semitic flyers on the door of a local temple over the weekend.

Officers responding to reports of the flyers at Temple Emanu-El on Atlantic Avenue Monday morning did not find any damage done to the building.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area to contact Marblehead Police Det. Theresa Gay at 781-631-1212.