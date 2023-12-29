Police are investigating after three victims were found deceased in a Dover home Thursday.

Dover Police responded to a call at 7:24 Thursday evening from a family member of the victims who had stopped by to check in on them at their home on Wilson’s Way.

Responding officers found an adult male, an adult female, and their teenage daughter dead. After securing the scene, police contacted Massachusetts State Police’s Detective unit to join the investigation.

The three victims were identified as married couple Rakesh Kamal, 57, and Teena Kamal, 54, and their daughter Ariana Kamal, 18, a student at Middlebury College and graduate on Milton Academy.

Authorities said the couple had no other children but that the family has relatives in the country and abroad who were notified before details were made public.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey speaks about the Dover tragedy

“This is very unfortunate and our hearts go out to the entire Kamal family for this terrible tragedy,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a press conference Friday.

Morrissey said investigators believe the tragedy to be a “deadly incident of domestic violence” and that they do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the Dover community.

The district attorney said a firearm was found in the home near Rakesh’s body and there were no signs of a break-in. Neighbors did not make any report of gunfire.

“There’s been no police reports, no problems, no domestic issues, no nothings at that house, or in the entire neighborhood that I’m aware of,” Morrissey said. “Any reasons for what may have happened is part of the ongoing investigation.”

Dover Police and Massachusetts State Police officers from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and other specialized units worked overnight to process the scene.

“It’s a nice neighborhood in a safe community,” Morrissey said. “It’s very rare to have this kind of a violent situation in almost any community in Norfolk County, particularly Dover. It’s a small, well-run, well-policed community, but like everybody else, there are problems no matter where you live.”

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to contact the Safelink Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 877-785-2020 or the state crisis hotline by dialing 988.

