Police investigating after apparent meth lab explosion in Norton leaves man dead

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent meth lab explosion in Norton that left a man dead, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported explosion on Faith Way at about 12:53 a.m. found an empty apartment with damage from an apparent meth lab explosion, according to Norton police.

A short while later, police responded to a 911 call from a residence in Attleboro for a man suffering a medical emergency.

The man, whose name was not released, was determined to have been injured in the incident in Norton, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Residents of several nearby homes were evacuated,

The incident remains under investigation.

