MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Manchester, New Hampshire at knifepoint early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Queen City Avenue convenience store around 12:15 a.m. spoke with a clerk who said a male had just entered the store, showed them a knife, and demanded money, according to police.

The clerk said they ran to the bathroom, locked the door, and called police. When they came out, they noticed the register had been stolen from the store.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with an average build, who was wearing a black winter coat, gray sweatpants, black/grayish winter gloves, with black sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)