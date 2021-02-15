Police investigating after at least 30 cars vandalized in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police have launched an investigation after at least 30 cars were vandalized in Worcester Monday morning.

The cars parked along Orient, Wall and Norfolk streets were all hit with spray paint, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)