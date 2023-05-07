BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after two people were fatally shot and two others hospitalized following separate shootings in the city Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Wildwood Street in Mattapan around 8:30 p.m. found two victims, one of whom was suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The other was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Shortly after, police responded to another reported shooting in downtown Boston, where a man who was shot on Kingston Street showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A fourth man later showed up at a downtown Boston hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries. It is unclear where that man was shot.

At this time, police do not believe the shootings are related.

None of the victims have been named.

No additional information has been released.

Shortly after those shootings, police responded to two other calls, including an investigation in Roxbury on Normandy Street near Frederick Pilot Middle School. A car could be seen being towed away.

There was also a police investigation in Dorchester. Officers and canines searched the area of Center Street, going door to door looking for information.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call police at (617) 343-4470. Those who to assist in these investigations anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)