BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dorchester after at least five people were found shot Sunday night, police said.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Ames and Stratton streets around 8:35 p.m. found the injured people.
All of those injured were taken to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
