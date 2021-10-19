WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after an ATM was stolen from inside a convenience store in Wilmington early Monday morning.

Officers responding to an alarm going off at The Corner Store on Shawsheen Avenue around 3:45 a.m. found the front door had been smashed and an ATM located inside had been stolen, according to Wilmington police.

No additional information has been released.

