TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a convenience store in Tewksbury early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Crystal General Store on Main Street around 4:40 a.m. found the ATM had been stolen and the front glass door had been shattered, according to Tewksbury police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information has been released.

