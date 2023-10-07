EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in East Bridgewater are investigating after a church near the center of town was vandalized on Friday.

Officials with the East Bridgewater police and fire departments say “one or more people” appeared to enter the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 210 Central St. sometime during the middle of the day, and proceeded to attempt burning objects while apparently taking food from the pantry.

Images shared by the police department showed that a bible as well as the church’s altar were damaged by fire.

Officials added that there was also evidence suggesting whoever was responsible tried putting the flames out with both a fire extinguisher and a water jug from a nearby water dispenser.

“Investigators believe the suspect or suspects attempted to douse the fire with the water, then used the fire extinguisher when that failed,” a news release stated.

Police and firefighters found the scene after being called to the church around 3:40 p.m., after the parish pastor reportedly smelled smoke.

While investigating, authorities also found the votive candles at the building’s front had been lit, with used matches found scattered nearby.

Food from the church’s pantry appeared to be taken as well, with dropped food items found near the church’s rear entrance.

“There is no place for this type of incident in East Bridgewater, no matter the denomination,” Police Chief Jenkins said in the release. “We are working with the parish to determine how this happened, and why. We ask that anyone with information please step forward.”

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the incident call East Bridgewater Police at 508-378-7223.

Investigators also ask locals to be on the lookout for anyone “wearing clothing or shoes with yellow fire retardant powder” – a substance from the fire extinguisher that is “not removed easily.”

