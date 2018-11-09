Police investigating after bicyclist fatally struck by dump truck in Boston

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist struck by a dump truck in Boston Friday morning has died, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a bicyclist struck on Monsignor O’Brien Highway near the Museum of Science found a man with serious injuries, according to a post on the state police Twitter page.

The victim has since been pronounced dead, state police added.

Lane restrictions remain in place on O’Brien Highway as an investigation continues.

