BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Belmont last week, officials announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Waverley and Common streets on Thursday around 1:45 p.m. found an injured 31-year-old man, according to the Belmont Police Department.

The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. There was no word on his condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that man was riding east on Waverly Street when he failed to stop at a red light and struck the side of a vehicle that was traveling north through the intersection, officials said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

