Police investigating after bicyclist struck by car in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and seriously injured in Marblehead on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an accident at Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road Saturday afternoon found a bicyclist who had collided with a car, police said. The cyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury and was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

