Police investigating after bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Somerville on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on McGrath Highway in the area of Twin City Plaza about 6 a.m. found a bicyclist suffering from minor injuries, according to state police.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

