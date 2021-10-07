NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Northampton on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street around 4:15 p.m. found a 69-year-old man injured near the intersection, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and was said to be cooperative with investigators.

No charges or citations have been issued.

State police are assisting Northampton police with the investigation.

