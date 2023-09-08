BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a vehicle struck a bicyclist on Southampton Street in Boston late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a cyclist struck at the intersection of Southampton and Ellery streets around 11 p.m. found the bicyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

