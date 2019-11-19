Police investigating after bicyclist struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Brookline on Tuesday.
Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Grove and Newton streets about 7:30 a.m. found the bicyclist seriously injured and assisted with transporting them to Beth Israel Hospital, police said.
The driver who struck the bicyclist stopped and is cooperating with police.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)