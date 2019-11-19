Police investigating after bicyclist struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Brookline on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Grove and Newton streets about 7:30 a.m. found the bicyclist seriously injured and assisted with transporting them to Beth Israel Hospital, police said.

The driver who struck the bicyclist stopped and is cooperating with police.

No additional information was immediately released.

