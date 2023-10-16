LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a semi-trailer truck in Lowell on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a bicyclist struck at the intersection of Broadway and Adams streets around 12:30 p.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to Lowell police.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being transported by helicopter to a hospital in Boston for further treatment.

The driver of the truck that hit him remained on scene and spoke with investigators.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox