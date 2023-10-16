LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a semi-trailer truck in Lowell on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of a bicyclist struck at the intersection of Broadway and Adams streets around 12:30 p.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to Lowell police.
He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being transported by helicopter to a hospital in Boston for further treatment.
The driver of the truck that hit him remained on scene and spoke with investigators.
No additional information was immediately available.
