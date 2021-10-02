CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person’s bike was stolen at gunpoint in Cambridge early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery in Central Square at 3 a.m. were told two men grabbed a person’s yellow Cannondale bicycle and pushed the victim against a wall on Green Street, with one of the men displaying a handgun when the victim resisted. The man who allegedly showed the gun was described as a white man in his 30s about 5 feet 6 inches tall with dark blond hair and wearing jeans, a grey hoodie and a bandana, and the other man was described as a then Black man in his early 30s with a beard and mustache wearing a blue or black hoodie.

Police are investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)