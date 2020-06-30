Police investigating after black woman allegedly followed through Groveland

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a man who followed a black woman for two miles as she drove through Groveland, saying his behavior was “unacceptable.”

The woman said she drove to Juniper Terrace to pick up dog food she arranged to collect via Facebook when she noticed a man following her in his car.

She said he trailed her for two miles until she turned down a side street to get away, and recorded the conversation when the man followed and demanded to know what she was doing there.

“So what are you driving up Juniper Terrace for?” the man says in the video. When the woman tells him he’s making her feel unsafe, he replies “You don’t feel safe? I don’t feel safe with you driving around my neighborhood.”

When the woman asks if the man is following her because she’s black, the man says “I don’t know what color you are … what color are you?”

“I’m black and that’s why you’re following me?” the woman says, with the man responding “That’s good, you’re black, congratulations.”

The woman said the man eventually drove off after she asked him to leave. Adriana Santos, the woman’s sister, said the video shows she was followed because she’s black.

“This is a good example to show this stuff is really happening,” Santos said. “It was definitely shocking to watch, especially knowing my sister so well. I could definitely hear in her voice how shook up she was.”

Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said he spoke with the man, who claims the confrontation was a misunderstanding, but Gillen is looking at potential charges.

“This is just totally unacceptable and if that’s what was the driving force, that’s even more concerning,” Gillen said. “I’m looking at any and all charges we can file against this male subject and hold him accountable for the way he made that woman feel and how he treated her.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)