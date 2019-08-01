Police investigating after RFK’s granddaughter found dead in family compound

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter and only daughter of Courtney Kennedy-Hill and Paul Hill has died, according to the Kennedy family.

Emergency crews responding to reports of an “unattended death” at the Kennedy Compound on Marchant Avenue in Hyannis Port Thursday afternoon found 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy-Hill unresponsive.

The Robert F. Kennedy family released a statement reading:

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, ‘The world is a little less beautiful today.’ She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever.”

Saoirse was a Senior at Boston College.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)