Police investigating after body found along I-95 in Canton

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating after a body was found along Interstate 95 Southbound on Wednesday.

A person stopped to assist a motorist on the southbound side of the highway near the I-93 interchange when they saw human remains, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in the near future, according to officials.

Officials remain at the scene and are investigating the discovery.

Police say they have no other information at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

