Police investigating after body found at Cape Cod jetty

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a body was discovered at a Cape Cod jetty Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the jetty at Scusset Beach in Sandwich found a body at 11 a.m., police said.

State police, environmental police and the Coast Guard are investigating along with the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office. No other information was immediately available.

