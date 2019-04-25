Police investigating after body found at Rhode Island recycling facility

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday at a recycling facility in Johnston, Rhode Island, officials said.

Troopers responding to Full Circle Recycling at 23 Green Hill Rd. about 10:30 a.m. discovered a deceased individual, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim.

No additional information was immediately available.

