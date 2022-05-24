WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a body was found at the site of a building fire in Worcester Tuesday, officials said.

An Eames Road building caught fire on May 15th and firefighters investigating the site reported a body inside the building at 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

