Police investigating after body found following tent fire at NH homeless camp

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after finding a dead man following a tent fire at a homeless camp in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of an explosion behind a Willow Street building at 1 p.m. found a tent fire in the homeless camp behind the address, officials said. After firefighters extinguished the blaze they found the body of a deceased man, officials said.

