Police investigating after body found in Connecticut River

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a man’s body was found by a boater in the Connecticut River on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews received a call from a boater reporting a body in the Connecticut River around 6 p.m. They were able to trace the phone call and find the boater about 1.5 miles south of the Calvin Coolidge Memorial Bridge, near the Rainbow Beach area, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The Northampton Police and Fire departments responded by boat and recovered the man’s body from the river, where the boater was waiting.

An investigation into the cause of death and identification of the body is underway by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No further information was immediately available.

