Police investigating after body found in pond at Worcester park

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating after a dead body was found in a pond at a local park.

Officers responding to a report of a body floating in a small pond at Crystal Park found a dead male in the water, according to Worcester police. Their name has not been released.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where a post-mortem examination will be performed in order to determine the exact cause of death.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police.

