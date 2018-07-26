Police investigating after body found in woods on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the woods in East Falmouth, officials said.

Officers responding to Barrows Road about 1 p.m. made the discovery in a wooded area, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Police believe the victim, whose name was not made public, died from an apparent overdose.

Local police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Cape and Islands District’s Office, and the State Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

