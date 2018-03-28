Police investigating after body found near I-95 in Canton

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating after a body was found near Route 95 Southbound on Wednesday.

According to State Police officials, a person stopped to assist a motorist on the Southbound side of Route 95 near the Route 93/95 interchange when they saw human remains.

Officials are investigating the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in the near future, according to officials.

Police say they have no other information at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

