Police investigating after body found on beach in Beverly

BEVERLY, MA (WHDH) — A body found on a Beverly beach launched a police investigation early Monday morning.

Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at the Dane Street Beach, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

It is yet to be determined if foul play is suspected, she said.

