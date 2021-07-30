LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of a highway in Lynnfield on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a body on the shoulder of Route 1 northbound around 7:45 a.m. found a deceased male, according to state police.

The right lane has been closed amid an ongoing investigation.

No additional information has been released.

