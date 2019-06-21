Police investigating after body pulled from Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was pronounced dead Friday after state troopers pulled his body out of the Charles River.

Divers responded to the Longfellow Bridge at 5:50 p.m. after a man walking along the Longfellow Bridge reported seeing a body in the water, according to state police.

A Massachusetts State Police marine unit pulled the body out of the water about 10 minutes later.

The man, who is known to police, was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as a 61-year-old man who may have ties to a local homeless shelter.

Police say there are no obvious signs of trauma related to the incident.

His name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and manner of his death.

