CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after pulling a deceased man from a river in Charlestown, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a man in the Connecticut River found the victim at 10 a.m., police said. The man’s identity is being held pending notification of next of kin but police do not suspect foul play.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-293-2037.

