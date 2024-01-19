BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a Boston Public Schools staffer was allegedly assaulted by a student at Mel King South End Community School on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault on a staff member around 8:15 a.m. learned that a staffer had tried to calm down an 11-year-old boy when the student picked up a chair and started swinging it around, police said.

The staffer who was struck in the head and back with the chair was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The student’s mother was notified of the incident and the student was sent home for the day.

In a statement, Head of School Cindi Neilson wrote, “As you know, the Melvin H. King South End Academy, like all schools in the Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every community member.”

An investigation will be conducted to determine if further disciplinary actions are needed.

No additional information was immediately available.

