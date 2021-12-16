MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after at least eight brazen smash-and-grab suspects robbed a pawn shop in New Hampshire early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a burglary alarm at Gold and Pawn on South Willow Street in Manchester around 4 a.m. found the front door smashed, as well as shattered glass cabinets inside, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police noted that surveillance video showed eight people enter the store and take various items, including laptops and jewelry. They were said to be in the pawn shop for about three minutes.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

