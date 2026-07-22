BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident after the Catholic Charities building in Brockton was struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

Police responding to the building on Court Street at approximately 1:47 p.m. said they found a projectile had penetrated the outside wall of the building and entered an office before it struck an interior door. There were employees inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Police said no suspects have yet been identified.

In a statement, Catholic Charities Boston wrote in part, “Our employees, who work tirelessly to serve the Brockton community through our food pantry, adult education, and elder outreach, are shaken by this frightening incident.

We are incredibly grateful to Brockton Police for their immediate response and that our staff and the clients we serve are safe. Authorities have indicated that our building was not the intended target. The center will resume regular operations on Wednesday morning, and Catholic Charities will offer support to employees.”

The incident is under investigation by Brockton police.

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