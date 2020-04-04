Police investigating after bullet hole found in Walpole home

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bullet hit a home in Walpole on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a shots fired incident at a home near Common and South streets around 9 a.m. found what appeared to be a bullet hole through the front of the house, police said.

A bullet was found lodged inside of a home after it penetrated the exterior, police said.

Neighbors say they heard three to five gunshots around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walpole Police Department at 508-668-1212.

