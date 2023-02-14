MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation was ongoing on Tuesday a day after a bullet came flying through the window of a business in Manchester, N.H.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday at Coffee House, located on the 200 block of Pine Street in downtown Manchester.

The owner of the business said he was confused after the incident.

He told 7NEWS he and some of his friends were sitting at a table inside the business at the time.

No one was injured. But the bullet damaged Coffee House’s front window and blinds.

A bullet hole could still be seen on Tuesday.

Coffee House’s owner said he is cooperating with police.

Police are relying on surveillance video from nearby traffic lights after they were unable to find the bullet itself following a search.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department.

