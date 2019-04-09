Police investigating after bullets fired into Lynn elementary school

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police launched an investigation after bullets were fired into an elementary school.

Staff arriving to the Hood Elementary School in Lynn on Monday morning discovered that the annex of the building had been hit by gunshots, police said.

Bullet holes could be seen in the screen of a window, as well as in the wood paneling of the extension.

Police say they believe the shooting happened over the weekend.

No injuries were reported.

One nearby neighbor told 7News that she woke up to the sound of gunshots ringing out around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

She says she thought they were fireworks at the time and didn’t realize they were gunshots until she spoke to police later in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynn police.

