Police investigating after bullets fired into Lynn elementary school

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after bullets were fired into a Lynn elementary school.

The shots were fired into the extension part of Hood Elementary School over the weekend, police say.

The damage was discovered Monday morning.

There were no injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

