SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police have launched an investigation after bullets were fired into two apartments Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Memorial Road around 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired and upon their arrival found shell casings scattered across the roadway, according to a release issued by the department.

An investigation revealed that a red or maroon Subaru turned onto Memorial Road from Temple Street and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots at a group of victims standing in front of one of the apartments, police said.

No injuries were reported however, police said stray bullets did enter two apartments and narrowly missed Ty Tran who was eating dinner in the living room.

“I was eating my dinner and I heard gunshots — at least five shots,” said a relative of Tran’s. “I just lay down and I heard the kids screaming.”

The woman said she is thankful her mother, uncle and her son are alright and that no one else was hurt either.

“Thank God we are still safe and alive,” she said. That’s lucky, very lucky. Thank God.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the police at 617-625-1600 Ext. 7240.

