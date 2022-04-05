SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police have launched an investigation after bullets were fired into two apartments Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Memorial Road around 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired and upon their arrival found shell casings scattered across the roadway, according to a release issued by the department.

An investigation revealed that a red or maroon Subaru turned onto Memorial Road from Temple Street and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots at a group of victims standing in front of one of the apartments, police said.

No injuries were reported however, police said stray bullets did enter two apartments and narrowly missed a person sitting in the living room.

7NEWS was there on Memorial Road as crews laid down several evidence markers and shined their flashlights into a building.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the police at 617-625-1600 Ext. 7240.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

