Police investigating after bullets found inside New Hampshire high school

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire are investigating after ammunition was found inside a high school in Plaistow during school vacation week.

The custodial crew at Timberlane Regional High School discovered two bullets in the building’s athletic wing, school officials said.

Authorities were immediately notified and as a precaution, a K-9 team searched both the middle and high schools. The search resulted in no other findings.

The discovery comes on the heels of a report last week of a possible threat to the safety of students and staff at the school.

“This incident, coupled with last week’s unsubstantiated threat at the high school, as well as numerous national situations, serves as a reminder to all that public safety is a public responsibility in that we all need to be aware of our surroundings and report suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities,” Superintendent Earl Metzler said.

There will be an increased police presence on campus while authorities investigate where the ammunition came from.

