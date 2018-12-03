Police investigating after bus driver assaulted in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bus driver was assaulted Monday in Brighton.

Officers responded to the area of South Waverly Avenue and Lincoln Street in Brighton about 4 p.m.

Boston Public Schools says an adult got on board the bus and injured the driver.

The bus driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

A man who works nearby saw the driver being treated by paramedics.

“I saw the bus driver had been taken out of the bus already. He was sitting in a chair, slumped over. They put him on oxygen it looked like,” said Chris Crosby.

Crosby says children waited on board the bus while the driver was treated.

“I didn’t see any bruises or marks on him, or blood or anything like that,” Crosby said.

Boston Public Schools released a statement that read in part: “The parents of the students on board were notified shortly after BPS learned of the incident, and their parents picked them up at the scene. BPS is appalled and saddened that several of our students witnessed this altercation, and they may be understandably scared or upset. BPS is making counselors available for any of the students tomorrow. The safety of students and staff is always the top priority of the Boston Public Schools.”

No students were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

