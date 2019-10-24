Police investigating after cab driver attacked, robbed while behind the wheel in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police are turning to the public for help locating two suspects accused of attacking and robbing a cab driver in Chelsea Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Essex Street found the cab that had smashed into a parked pick up truck with the driver inside bleeding, according to a release issued by the department.

The man was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening head injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver picked up two fares in the area of Bellingham Square around 7:30 p.m. and was attacked on Essex Street by the two men who were described as in their late teens or early 20s.

During the attack, the driver lost control of the vehicle and sent it careening into a number of parked cars.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Officers were on scene with a K9 looking for evidence.

No additional details were available.

