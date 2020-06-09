BOSTON (WHDH) - A car barreled into a store in Jamaica Plain late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report crash on Center Street around 11 p.m. found a vehicle had slammed through the security gate and the door of Pimental Market.

The building sustained significant damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

