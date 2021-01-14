WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a car barreled through a bank in Westborough Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Peoples United Bank on Lyman Street found a car stopped inside the building with glass shattered around it.

There were no reported injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motor vehicle into the Peoples United Bank on Lyman St. Please avoid the area. No injuries at this time. @WestboroughFire pic.twitter.com/a9HEVjC0ZQ — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) January 14, 2021

Westborough Firefighters are working this crash at People’s United Bank at 8 Lyman Street. Building Commissioner requested to the scene. There are no injuries. @WestboroPolice pic.twitter.com/D3drczHUvh — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) January 14, 2021

